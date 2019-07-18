POP/ROCK

Ed Sheeran, "No. 6 Collaborations Project" (Atlantic)

Sheeran is showing off on this collection featuring an array of fellow stars — Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Cardi B, H.E.R. and others.

But there's something gratuitous about the guest list, no? Rowdy American rappers, stern British grime stars, toothless pop singers, Chris Stapleton. It smacks of dilettantism. Flashiness. It's a neckful of gold chains for a singer who ordinarily wears none.

But among centrist pop stars — the Taylors, the Katys and so on — no one is quite as adept amid a range of styles as Sheeran. He may have his roots in busking-folk pop, but he's long collaborated widely and cross-genre.

But near the top of this album, he stretches too thin. On "South of the Border," which features Camila Cabello and Cardi B, Sheeran dips into a little Spanish and leans into the tired trope that going "south of the border" is where real freedom reigns.

Ed Sheeran, “No. 6 Collaborations Project.”

But even though there are countless opportunities here for Sheeran to fumble, there is something to be said for releasing it at all. With his previous three blockbuster albums, he is one of the few consistently bankable solo male global pop stars working. An album like this runs the risk of creating a distraction, or a disruption.

But maybe that's a reflection of the current pop climate. There is less room than ever for conventional pop stars. Sheeran isn't diluting his success, but trying to widen its terms.

But can he rap? Rapping before, not after, Eminem on "Remember the Name" just seems like a smart policy. On "Take Me Back to London," Sheeran absurdly boasts, "It's that time, big Mike and Teddy are on grime." Big Mike is Stormzy, the grime ambassador, who does an admirable job of rapping ferociously but politely enough to not upstage the host.

But Sheeran's appreciation is sincere and wide-ranging, and on this album, he gives a platform to lesser-known artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

But for an album that's meant to display comfort and fluency across a host of lines, there are moments where Sheeran sings about how he doesn't fit in. "I'm at a party I don't wanna be at," he sings in the hit "I Don't Care," performed with Bieber. "We don't fit in well 'cause we are just ourselves," he offers on "Beautiful People," a duet with Khalid.

But Sheeran knows that's not exactly right. He's a titan, and he's keen to remind us. "Grossed half a billi on the 'Divide' tour," he barks on "Take Me Back to London."

But Sheeran still wants to remind you what got him here. "Best Part of Me," featuring lithe jazz-soul singer Yebba, is vintage Sheeran.

But there is no shortage of post-Sheerans arriving, so simply executing that sound is no longer enough. He's got to apply that tenderness to songs with Young Thug and J Hus ("Feels"), and with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock (the electro-pop "Cross Me"). And also perform a quasi-Aerosmith screamfest with Stapleton and Bruno Mars ("Blow").

But no matter which way pop turns, Sheeran is not particularly worried. On "1000 Nights," he declaims, "Don't need to read reviews if you can't do the things I do."

Jon caramanica, New York Times

