– Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday symbolically launched work on a new airport for Mexico City to replace the nearly half-built $13 billion project he cancelled upon taking office.

López Obrador promised the new Felipe Angeles airport northeast of the capital won't exceed its budget and will save the government money even with the cancellation of the partially built airport.

"It's going to resolve the problem of saturation at the current Mexico City airport, but also be an example of how you can carry out a rational, austere policy based on honesty that needs to establish itself as the way to live and the way to govern in our country," López Obrador said.

The new airport is at the Santa Lucia military air base and the army is in charge of getting it built for $4.1 billion. It is supposed to begin operating in mid-2021, though construction has not yet begun.

One of the early hitches pointed out in the military's environmental impact statement is a small mountain named "Paula" that sits beside one of the runways. It would be too close for commercial airliners to use that runway, so the report says it would be dedicated exclusively to military use.

But the biggest concern raised in the report has to do with water. The airport would consume an estimated 1.6 million gallons per day from an already severely overtaxed aquifer that the capital depends on, and that's not including consumption from hotels and other businesses that will spring up around it, the report said.

Three existing wells on the air base should provide enough water, but that is expected to lower the water table in the aquifer, so some wells could go dry.