MADISON, Wis. — An organization backed by the Democratic Attorneys General Association is releasing a new television ad accusing Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel of being soft on child molesters.
DAGA Wisconsin People's Lawyer Project launched the ad Tuesday. The group spent about $807,000 on the buy.
The ad accuses Schimel of repeatedly cutting plea deals for child molesters, blaming underage sexual assault victims for having bad judgment and agreeing to a plea deal with a man caught with child pornography after the man's lawyer gave Schimel's campaign thousands of dollars.
Schimel's campaign didn't address the ad's claims when asked for a response.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.