MADISON, Wis. — An organization backed by the Democratic Attorneys General Association is releasing a new television ad accusing Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel of being soft on child molesters.

DAGA Wisconsin People's Lawyer Project launched the ad Tuesday. The group spent about $807,000 on the buy.

The ad accuses Schimel of repeatedly cutting plea deals for child molesters, blaming underage sexual assault victims for having bad judgment and agreeing to a plea deal with a man caught with child pornography after the man's lawyer gave Schimel's campaign thousands of dollars.

Schimel's campaign didn't address the ad's claims when asked for a response.