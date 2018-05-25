NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The U.S. Navy's brand-new $12.9 billion aircraft carrier is headed back to a Virginia shipbuilding yard after problems were discovered during sea trials.
Billed as a next-generation warship, the USS Gerald R. Ford already needs upgrades and fixes.
The Daily Press cites an email from Naval Sea Systems Command Bill Couch that says a propulsion-related issue was discovered in January as the warship left Naval Station Norfolk. Couch says the Navy and Newport News Shipbuilding are evaluating a potential claim against a manufacturer they didn't identify.
The ship is scheduled to arrive at Newport News in mid-July for the correction of remaining problems and installation of combat systems. It's expected to remain there for about a year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.