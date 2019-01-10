LAS VEGAS — Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid says he thinks President Donald Trump has no conscience and says he'd like to see Utah Sen. Mitt Romney run against Trump in 2020 for the GOP nomination for president.

The 79-year-old Democrat said in a radio interview Thursday with KNPR in Nevada that the partial government shutdown over Trump's push for a U.S.-Mexico border wall is terrible and causing people to suffer.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Reid says he's heard from many Democrats considering running for president in 2020, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California Sen. Kamala Harris and California billionaire Tom Steyer, who bowed out Wednesday.

Reid also disclosed that his health is strong and he's doing fine despite a pancreatic cancer diagnosis last year.