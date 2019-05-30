CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada will not join other U.S. states that have pledged their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday he had vetoed the measure, even though it had been approved by most Democrats in the Legislature.
Sisolak says the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact "could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests."
More than a dozen states have agreed to put their votes toward the winner of the popular vote.
It was Sisolak's first veto since taking office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Disaster bill highlights inconsistency in voting records
A $19 billion disaster aid bill crawling through Congress highlights the inconsistency of lawmakers, mostly conservatives, who stood resolute against such aid six years ago but demand it now that their states are under water.
National
Oregon, awash in marijuana, takes steps to curb production
Oregon is awash in pot, glutted with so much legal weed that if growing were to stop today, it could take more than six years by one estimate to smoke or eat it all.
National
The Latest: Prosecutor: Army vet targeted 2 people in crowd
The Latest on a California man accused of intentionally driving into a group of pedestrians (all times local):
National
The Latest: Navy prosecutor defends leak probe in SEAL case
The Latest on the court case of a Navy SEAL accused of murder (all times local):
National
Judge: Lawsuit over Georgia voting issues can move forward
A lawsuit challenging Georgia's election system can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday in the legal case filed by a group founded by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.