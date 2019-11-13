NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have signed Iman Shumpert, adding the veteran guard to their roster with Wilson Chandler on the NBA's suspended list.
Shumpert helped Cleveland win the 2016 NBA title and has also played for the Knicks, Sacramento and Houston. He returns to New York, where he began his career as a first-round pick of the Knicks in 2011.
Chandler is suspended for the first 25 games of the season without pay after testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.
Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.
