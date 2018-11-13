MINNEAPOLIS — Nets guard Caris LeVert sustained what appeared to be a severe right leg injury during the second quarter of Brooklyn's game against Minnesota on Monday night and was taken to a hospital.
LeVert was racing back to try to block a shot and his leg bent awkwardly when he landed. He was taken off the court on a stretcher with some teammates in tears.
The Nets said LeVert would undergo a full evaluation at the hospital and further updates would be issued as available.
LeVert entered the game as the Nets' leading scorer with 19 points per game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Ingles scores 19, Gobert has 15 as Jazz beat Grizzlies 96-88
Joe Ingles scored 19 points, Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 16 rebounds and the Utah Jazz won their third straight, 96-88 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Wolves
Wolves end slump with 120-113 victory over Brooklyn
Despite still waiting for the three new players acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade, the Wolves ended an 0-5 skid. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 25 points and 21 rebounds.
Wolves
Barnes scored 22, leads Mavericks past Bulls 103-98
Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 23 points and the Dallas Mavericks overcame a sluggish performance by prized rookie Luka Doncic to beat the Chicago Bulls 103-98 Monday night.
Wolves
Towns, Teague lead Wolves over Nets after LeVert injury
Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-113 on Monday after finally trading Jimmy Butler.
Wild
Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-2
The Carolina Hurricanes grew accustomed over the years to seeing Cam Ward in goal and winning games. Both those things happened again Monday night — but this one was different.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.