CHICAGO — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will miss the game at Chicago because of a shoulder injury.
The team made the announcement before the game on Saturday night.
Irving had 17 points and nine assists at Denver on Thursday after being listed as questionable before the game.
Irving is sixth in the NBA in scoring average at 28.5 points.
It's the first game the six-time All-Star has missed this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Hubbard leads No. 25 Oklahoma St. past Kansas 31-13
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy broke away from his usual approach to postseason awards and lobbied for Chuba Hubbard to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Gophers
Hillman nets 28, No. 24 Michigan women turn back Zips 80-71
Naz Hillman scored 28 points and No. 24 Michigan rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Akron 80-71 in the Akron Classic on Saturday.
Wild
Svechnikov's overtime winner lifts Hurricanes over Wild
Andrei Svechnikov's goal 1:33 into overtime lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 overtime victory Saturday over the Minnesota Wild.
Motorsports
Oh, what a beating! Toyota on a tear entering Cup finale
Ed Laukes strolled onto the stage with his chest seemingly puffed out. The Toyota executive corrected the moderator, who shorted the manufacturer one victory this season, and then took a few playful shots at the competition.
Wild
Wild gets a point but falls to Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime
Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal 93 seconds into the extra period.