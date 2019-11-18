NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss his second straight game because of a right shoulder injury.

The Nets announced several hours before tipoff that the All-Star point guard wouldn't play Monday night against the Indiana Pacers because of an impingement.

Irving sat out for the first time this season Saturday at Chicago. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points in his place to lead the Nets to a 117-111 victory.

Irving is averaging 28.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.

The Pacers will be without guards Malcolm Brogdon (back), Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and T.J. McConnell (groin).

