NEW YORK — Netflix shares are jumping about 6 percent at the opening of trading after the company reported a big increase in subscribers.
The video-streaming service added 7 million subscribers worldwide from July through September, far above the company's target of 5 million
Investors typically pay more attention to Netflix's quarterly subscriber numbers than its profits, and the reaction to those numbers tends to be dramatic. Lower-than-expected subscriber growth for the second quarter sent Netflix shares into a tailspin that knocked 20 percent off their value in a month.
At around $367, Netflix shares remain below the record high of $423.21 reached in June. Still, Netflix is one of the top performers in the S&P 500 this year with a gain of 80 percent.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.