For your consideration: a Netflix magazine.

Netflix is launching a magazine meant to tout its productions for awards, according to Bloomberg. The online streaming giant reportedly will launch the publication, with the working title Wide, in June to coincide with Emmy Awards campaigning. (Nominations are due in July, with voting taking place in August.)

Netflix has not officially confirmed the news, but others in the industry have reported details about the new publication.

The print journal’s 100-plus-page inaugural issue reportedly will include interviews, essays and features about and by people who work on Netflix series. It will be free and will be distributed at Netflix events that cater to Emmy voters.

Netflix and its growing roster of A-list talent released about 700 programs last year, including films, TV series, documentaries, comedy specials and more. The company recently revealed that it is in talks to buy Hollywood’s iconic Egyptian Theatre to show its films, answering those who have questioned the streaming service’s presence in Oscar voting.

Netflix already has been spending big during awards campaigns and has earned a slew of Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards with shows such as “The Crown,” “Stranger Things” and “Black Mirror.”

It came very close to winning a best-picture Oscar this year for “Roma,” setting off a bit of anti-Netflix sentiment from the likes of Steven Spielberg in the past few months.