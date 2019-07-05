Netflix upended the entertainment business by successfully moving into nearly every genre — scripted dramas, comedies, stand-up specials, documentaries, reality shows and feature films. But one type of programming has proved tricky: the talk show.

In the past two years, the streaming giant has canceled “The Break With Michelle Wolf,” “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale” and “Chelsea.” Two other Netflix talk shows — “Norm Macdonald Has a Show” and “The Fix,” starring Jimmy Carr, D.L. Hughley and Katherine Ryan — haven’t generated much buzz.

Part of the problem may be that talk shows make for an awkward fit with streaming.

From Johnny Carson to Trevor Noah, talk show stars have bonded with audiences by riffing on current events. Netflix and other streaming services have won over viewers mainly through binge-worthy programming that has no real expiration date.

“Late-night hosts usually make jokes off of the day’s events, and people have to watch them pretty soon,” said Jeff Ross, the longtime executive producer for Conan O’Brien. “When you’re at Net­flix, people can wait a month and maybe it just doesn’t hold up. A daily show, how do you binge that?”

“Chelsea,” featuring former E! host Chelsea Handler, lasted two seasons; Netflix pulled the plug on the shows hosted by Wolf and McHale after much briefer runs.

Two Netflix talk shows that have fared better are “Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj,” which won a Peabody Award this year, and “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.” Letterman’s program has gotten a lot of attention for Netflix, thanks to its celebrity guests (including Barack Obama, Kanye West and Ellen DeGeneres) and its star’s shift toward a sincere demeanor after a career of late-night irony. But the size of the audiences for those two shows is a mystery, given Netflix’s habit of releasing viewership data only in select cases.

For several talk shows created for streaming services, the small number of episodes ordered has been another obstacle, some producers have said.

The series hosted by Wolf — the comic who drew national attention for her no-holds-barred performance at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — lasted all of 10 episodes. Hulu canceled “I Love You, America,” hosted by Sarah Silverman, after a mere 21 episodes. Most hit talk shows on traditional TV, by contrast, are broadcast almost every weeknight, becoming part of a viewer’s routine.

“A talk show is about habit,” said Gavin Purcell, a producer who helped run Silverman’s Hulu program after working on Jimmy Fallon’s NBC shows.

Netflix streamed 90 episodes of “Chelsea” in its first season — but still failed to break through. The second season was 30 episodes.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials, said in a statement that he had been heartened by the addition of Minhaj and Letterman to Netflix, and he noted that neither host depended on mining the day’s headlines. Another Netflix talk show that has remained aloof from the news is Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which started on the streaming service Crackle before Netflix bought the rights.

Kliph Nesteroff, a comedy and show business historian, said the problem now faced by streaming services brought to mind the early days of television, when hosts such as Steve Allen learned that the new medium came with its own rules and demands.

Riegg said Netflix would “continue to try new things.”