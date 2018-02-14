– If Benjamin Netanyahu survives until the end of his current term, he will become Israel's longest-serving prime minister. But now the question is: Can he make it?

During more than a decade as Israel's leader, Netanyahu has gained a Teflon reputation, slipping through many political storms. But he has come face to face with his biggest challenge yet: accusations that he received around $280,000 in gifts in return for political favors, while also making a secret pact with an Israeli publisher for favorable coverage.

On Tuesday, Israeli police said enough evidence exists to charge Netanyahu in two corruption cases and formally recommended his indictment. The case now shifts to Israel's attorney general to decide whether to proceed with charges.

The more immediate test is whether Netanyahu can hold together his six-party right-wing coalition — which showed little sign of crumbling.

His coalition partners said they would stay united while Israel's attorney general decides whether to proceed. Meanwhile, his own party has also rallied to his support, for the moment at least.

Netanyahu has also made clear that he does not plan to resign, and he is under no legal obligation to do so unless he is convicted. On Wednesday, he slammed the police recommendation as biased, extreme and full of holes. He has mocked the assertion that he would perform political favors for alleged gifts such as cigars and champagne.

Still, previous prime ministers have been brought down for less. His predecessor, Ehud Olmert, was forced to resign in 2008 and eventually served 16 months in jail for a real estate corruption case involving smaller sums.

Few expect Netanyahu not to fight to the bitter end. The prime minister and his wife are "addicted to power," said Ben Caspit, the author of two books about Netanyahu. "He does not think he did anything wrong, and he really believes that no one else can lead Israel, and he cannot be himself anywhere else but here as the prime minister of Israel."

Netanyahu is seen by his backers as a safe pair of hands — an image that is likely to benefit him amid fears of a new war on Israel's northern border as Iran expands its presence in Syria.

He reminded the public of his security credentials as he delivered a speech Tuesday, mentioning his years as head of an elite commando unit and saying that he is always on call when the "red phone" rings.

"Until another party presents an alternative candidate for prime minister that can make people feel safe, then nobody is going to push to oust him," said Gil Hoffman, a political columnist at the Jerusalem Post. "People talk of his survival like he's an injured animal, but he's very successful."