ST. PAUL, Minn. — A report released by Gov. Mark Dayton's office says the Super Bowl brought $370 million in new spending to the Twin Cities area.
The final tally by Rockport Analytics came in $50 million over the company's pre-Super Bowl projections. It also says the 10 days leading up to the Feb. 4 game brought in $32 million in new tax revenue for state and local government.
The report put gross local spending at $450 million. Subtracting money that would have been spent anyway or was displaced by the event reduced net new spending to $370 million.
U.S. Bank Stadium will host the NCAA men's basketball Final Four next April 6-8. Rockport predicts the tournament will bring $124 million in net spending to the region and $23 million in tax revenue.
