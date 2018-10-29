KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal's prime minister is sick and has been hospitalized Monday but his condition is not serious, his close aide said.
Khadga Prasad Oli was taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu early on Monday.
Oli's press adviser Kundan Aryan said his sickness was nothing serious and Oli has been suffering from cough and has fever.
The 66-year-old leader of the Communist Party became prime minister last year after his party won the elections. It is his second time as prime minister.
He has long suffered from kidney illness, for which he'd made several trips to India and Thailand for treatment.
Ministers, officials and supporters gathered at the hospital on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Suspected IS militants attack central Libyan town, kill 4
Residents say suspected Islamic State militants attacked a small town in central Libya, killing at least four people, including the mayor's son, and torching the police station.
World
The Latest: Indonesia president orders probe of plane crash
The Latest on the crash of a Lion Air plane in Indonesia (all times local):
World
Africa not creating enough jobs for booming youth population
A new report says African nations are failing to create enough jobs for a booming young population even as some countries have seen strong economic growth.
World
Duterte puts Customs under military control, citing drugs
The Philippine president put the Bureau of Customs temporarily under military control after two large shipments of illegal drugs slipped past the agency through the port of Manila.
World
Merkel's coalition mulls implications of German state vote
Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners are mulling the implications of a regional German election in which voters punished the governing parties for months of infighting.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.