KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Nepalese national has shattered the previous mountaineering record for successfully climbing the world's 14 highest peaks, completing the feat in 189 days.

Nirmal Purja scaled the 8,027-meter (26,340-foot) Mount Shishapangma in China on Tuesday, which was the last of the 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 meters (26,240 feet) in height.

The previous record for climbing the 14 peaks was seven years, 10 months and six days. It was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho.

Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks in Kathmandu, which equipped the expedition, said Purja was safely descending from the summit.

A former soldier in the British army, Purja began his mission on April 23 with a climb of Mount Annpurna in Nepal. He scaled Mount Everest on May 22.