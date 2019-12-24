KATHMANDU, Nepal — Police in Nepal said Tuesday that they have detained 122 Chinese nationals who are suspected of being involved in financial crimes.
Police official Shailesh Thapa said the suspects were detained Monday from different places in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital.
Details of the cases were not released because the investigation was still open, but the suspects are likely to be presented before a judge to determine how long they can be held for investigation.
Among them were 116 men and eight women. They were held at different detention centers in Kathmandu.
Police were also investigating if they had violated immigration laws by overstaying their visas.
