WASHINGTON — Connor Nelson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put American over Bucknell 61-60 on Wednesday night.
The teams were tied 27-all at the break and battled throughout the second half. American trailed 60-58 with seconds to go when Nelson drained the winning 3-pointer as time expired.
Jamir Harris led the Eagles (7-9, 3-2 Patriot League) with 14 points, Nelson added 13 points and six rebounds.
John Meeks had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bison (7-11, 3-2). Walter Ellis added 12 points. Avi Toomer had six rebounds.
American matches up against Holy Cross at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Lehigh at home on Saturday.
