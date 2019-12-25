Nelson Cruz didn’t reach the 40-home run mark until his 10th year in the majors. Since then, he has steadily been blasting Bombas (bold: led AL).

2014: .271 batting average, 40 homers, 108 RBI

2015: .302, 44 homers, 93 RBI

2016: .287, 43 homers, 105 RBI

2017: .288, 39 homers, 119 RBI

2018: .256, 37 homers, 97 RBI

2019: .311, 41 homers, 108 RBI

 

 

 