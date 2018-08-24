NEWPORT, R.I. — A historic estate owned by billionaire Larry Ellison is drawing complaints from neighbors as it awaits long-promised landscaping improvements.
The Providence Journal reports that the area around the Beechwood mansion remains barren and resembles a construction site even after undergoing a $100 million restoration last year.
Ellison, a founder of California-based Oracle software company, renovated the mansion to house his art collection and put it on public display. But work on a planned reflecting pool, gardens and other elaborate landscaping has not yet begun.
He bought the property in 2010 for $10.5 million. The mansion was once owned by the famed Astor family.
City officials say they have received complaints from nearby residents but will not intervene unless it becomes a safety hazard.
Ellison could not be reached for comment.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.