BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor has appealed a court order to stay away from Paul and his family while a lawsuit is pending.
The Daily News in Bowling Green reports that Rene Boucher's attorney filed paperwork Monday with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Special Judge Tyler Gill issued a temporary injunction last month against Boucher (boo-SHAY'), who served 30 days on a federal charge of assaulting a congressman after Paul was tackled outside his house last fall.
Paul sued Boucher in state court for damages related to the assault. Boucher has filed a counterclaim alleging yard waste by Paul constituted a private nuisance.
Boucher's attorney argued against the injunction, saying his client has complied with a separate order issued in the federal criminal case that forbids contact with Rand Paul.
