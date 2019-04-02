Two neglected horses on property in southern Minnesota were found dead and a third later died, authorities said.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota and a local veterinarian in investigating the property near Chatfield on March 25, when they discovered two dead horses and arranged for the eight others to be relocated.

The investigation continues into the circumstances leading to the suspected mistreatment on the property in the 30300 block of Hwy. 30 for possible criminal charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Stacy Bettison of the Golden Valley-based Minnesota Horse Welfare Coalition said the eight horses were turned over to the Anoka Equine Veterinary Services, where one of them died Friday.

Bettison said the Sheriff’s Office has fielded complaints as far back as January and had been to the property three times before last week’s visit.

A message was left with Sheriff John DeGeorge seeking further details about his agency’s contact with the property.