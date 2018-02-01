Need help getting through the Minneapolis skyways? Honeywell has launched a new app this week using its indoor GPS technology to help.

The “Minneapolis Skyway Maps” app is available on both IOS and Android and was tested in the skyways and then made widely available for visitors for Super Bowl LII.

“For anyone who is not a local, and for even some who are, finding your way around the skyway system can be a big challenge,” said Steve Cramer, CEO and president of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. The app’s “interactive map makes it really easy and intuitive to know exactly where you’re going, and how to get there.”

The app shows entrances to the skyway, where downtown buildings are located along it, where public restrooms are and where parking ramps are. It also shows restaurants in the skyway and where the Minneapolis Convention Center and sports venues are.

Minneapolis Skyway Maps is a sister app to the Honeywell Vector Occupant App, which uses technology largely developed by Honeywell engineers in Golden Valley.

The vector occupant technology is being sold to companies, especially those with plants or offices in multiple buildings or locations, to help employees get around and find locations such as emergency exits or cafeterias. The companies can also digitize security features — even giving certain employees the ability to unlock doors remotely from phones — and HVAC controls.

“Much of a building’s success hinges on how happy and satisfied its occupants are. They’re the lifeblood of an organization, and their experience within a building is what keeps them coming back,” said John Rajchert, president of building solutions for Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. “The Honeywell Vector Occupant App has given users more power to shape their building experiences from their smartphones.”

The technology builds on what Honeywell has developed for years to help firefighters navigate industrial complexes.