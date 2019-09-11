JANSEN, Neb. — Authorities have released the name of a Fairbury man who was killed when his sport utility vehicle collided with a truck hauling bricks in southeast Nebraska.
The crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 136, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of Fairbury. Witnesses reported that the eastbound SUV swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the truck, which was hauling several pallets of bricks on a trailer.
Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen identified the SUV driver Tuesday as Alexander Joubert. The truck driver was identified as a 56-year-old Wisconsin resident, Marcus Ward. He was treated for minor scrapes and bruises.
