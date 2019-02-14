ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Labor officials say nearly 600 Wisconsin workers will lose their jobs when Shopko Stores closes another 11 stores statewide in May.

Shopko announced last year it planned to close stores nationwide and have been adding to the list of closures since then. The Green Bay area company filed for bankruptcy in January.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the latest closures are in Monona, Beloit, Watertown, De Pere, Racine, Kimberly, Kenosha, Marinette, Sheboygan, Delavan and Rhinelander.

DWD says its Dislocated Worker Program will assist workers affected by the layoffs when the stores close May 11. Shopko said last week it plans to close an additional 139 Shopko and Shopko Hometown stores. That brings the list of closings to 251 stores, about two-thirds of the company's retail locations.