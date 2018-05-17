BOGOTA, Colombia — Nearly 5,000 people living along a river in northern Colombia have been evacuated from their homes following flooding at a nearby dam.
Government officials said Thursday one worker was injured at a hydroelectric dam being constructed on the Cauca River, but is in stable condition.
The utilities company that owns the Ituango dam says four other people were also hurt Wednesday.
The dam is being closely watched for any indications that it could burst.
The Ituango project is touted by Medellin Public Enterprises as being the largest hydroelectric dam under construction in the country.
The company says "natural adversities" are to blame for the current conditions.
Nearly 5,000 evacuated in Colombia after troubles at dam
