Around half of all orangutans living on the Southeast Asian island of Borneo — nearly 150,000 in all — vanished during a recent 16-year period. The causes included logging, land clearance for agriculture and mining that destroyed their habitats, said a study in Current Biology released Thursday.

However, many orangutans also disappeared from more intact, forested areas, the researchers said, suggesting that hunting and other direct conflicts between orangutans and humans remain a major threat to the species.

“The decline in population density was most severe in areas that were deforested or transformed for industrial agriculture, as orangutans struggle to live outside forest areas,” said researcher Maria Voigt of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany.

“Worryingly, however, the largest number of orangutans were lost from areas that remained forested during the study period. This implies a large role of killing.”

In February, Indonesian police arrested two rubber plantation workers in Borneo, accusing them of shooting an orangutan multiple times, decapitating it and then throwing its body into a river. The men claimed they were acting in self-defense, local media reports said.

Orangutans, which inhabit both the Indonesian and Malaysian sides of Borneo, as well as the Indonesian region of Sumatra, are an endangered species, with some populations critically endangered.

Their prime habitat in Borneo is lowland rain forests, which have been ravaged for decades by illegal logging and slash-and-burn land clearing.

To estimate Borneo’s orangutan population over time, researchers representing 38 international institutions compiled field surveys between 1999 and 2015. They extrapolated the overall size of the population from the number of orangutan nests found throughout the species’ range in Borneo.

The team observed 36,555 nests and estimated a loss of 148,500 orangutans during that period. The data also suggested that only 38 of the 64 identified groups of orangutans now include more than 100 individuals, which the researchers say is the lower limit to be considered a viable grouping.

That would leave the surviving number at around 148,000, the report said. However, the World Wildlife Fund estimates that the remaining population is around 105,000.