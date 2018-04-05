MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Minnesota Twins employees have been shoveling snow for days to get Target Field ready for the home opener.
About 75 employees used shovels to clear the record snowfall from the stadium this week. Workers also sprayed hot water in the stands and concourses to melt the snow.
Temperatures will be brisk for Thursday afternoon's game against Seattle, hovering in the mid-30s. The team is urging fans to bundle up and prepare for the possibility of game-time snow.
The mercury was at 35 degrees for the 2013 home opener at Target Field and was close to beating the record of 34 degrees set back in 1962 at Met Stadium.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Foxconn set construction hiring targets
Foxconn Technology Group is setting some construction hiring targets for its manufacturing campus in Racine County.
Local
Police chief: Minnesota mom is 'worst DUI offender ever arrested'
Tasha Schleicher was arrested Wednesday in Riverside, Ill. after she passed out at a gas station.
West Metro
Big Lake hit-and-run driver convicted of killing family man on way to school district job
Prosecutors said the defendant ran a red light while high on illicit drugs.
Local
Cop who stopped St. Cloud mall stabbing spree to be honored Thursday
Avon police officer to be presented with Congressional Badge of Bravery at Thursday morning ceremony.
Local
In line of duty, southern Minnesota firefighter dies soon after 2 calls
The 17-year Mapleton, Minn., veteran suffered an apparent heart attack.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.