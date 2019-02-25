CHISINAU, Moldova — Near-final results from parliamentary elections in Moldova show no party secured a majority, a result that leaves the former Soviet republic in limbo between pro-Western and pro-Russia forces.

With 98 percent of the votes counted early Monday, the broadly pro-Russia opposition Socialists had 31.35 percent, while the pro-European group ACUM had 26.17 percent. The incumbent Democratic Party was trailing in third place with 24 percent.

The governing alliance has lost support over rampant corruption, falling living standards and the erosion of democracy in Moldova, a small landlocked nation between Romania and Ukraine.

President Igor Dodon forecast another election in the coming months, and an inconclusive outcome could lead to instability.

Dodon and pro-Europe leader Maia Sandu have warned of demonstrations if Sunday's vote is shown to be marred.