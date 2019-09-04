Comic relief

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" may have finally found the ideal companion piece. Not that "Lights Out With David Spade" is as smart as the show it follows. But unlike its predecessors (R.I.P., Larry Wilmore and Jordan Klepper), "Lights" isn't trying to compete with Noah on the political front. Instead, the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member is wallowing in the pop culture swamp with his signature brand of snark.

10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Bring da ruckus

Wu-Tang Clan may be one of the most influential groups in hip-hop, but early episodes of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" are more interested in the period various members spent trying to survive the crack-cocaine wars in early '90s New York. If you're more interested in music than another crime drama, check out the more beat-oriented "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mice and Men," available through Showtime on Demand.

Now streaming on Hulu

Fall from grace

You've probably read the accusations against onetime mogul Harvey Weinstein. But "Untouchable" allows you to actually hear firsthand from the alleged victims. Rosanna Arquette is among the many women sharing their side of the story.

Now streaming on Hulu

Neal Justin