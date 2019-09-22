Second time around

Producer Chuck Lorre and comedian Billy Gardell are set for a new romance. “Bob Hearts Abishola” has a lot in common with their last collaboration, “Mike and Molly,” except this time Gardell’s love interest is a Nigerian nurse who is little more reluctant — and a lot crankier — than Melissa McCarthy ever was. Folake Olowofoyeku may not have Oscar nominations in her future, but she’s easily in contention to be this fall’s breakout star with a world-weary delivery that contrasts nicely with Gardell’s earnestness.

7:30 p.m. WCCO, Ch. 4

Visiting hours

What if Hannibal Lecter were actually Clarice Starling’s father? That’s the rough concept behind “Prodigal Son” with Michael Sheen stepping into the role of an imprisoned serial killer who helps out his son, a professional profiler, in exchange for bonding time. Goes down well with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.

8 p.m. KMSP, Ch. 9

Court of appeal

It’s always a pleasure to see Jimmy Smits on television, even when it’s in the service of a standard legal procedural like “Bluff City Law.” The “twist” here is that his bleeding-heart character butts egos with his new partner (Caitlin McGee), who just happens to be his estranged daughter. The family friction is a lot more compelling than their caseload.

9 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin