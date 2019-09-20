Sleeping beauty

Matt Groening's "Disenchantment" has zero chance of garnering the attention of his first TV project, "The Simpsons," but the fairy-tale spoof is at least as charming as "Futurama." In the second season, our plucky princess (Abbi Jacobson) tries to save her kingdom after it suffers from the cartoon world's version of a "Game of Thrones" wedding.

Now streaming on Netflix

Safe bet

The new streaming service BET+ has more to offer than just repeats of "Being Mary Jane." For $9.99 a month, subscribers also get fresh series like "First Wives Club," featuring a trio of black girlfriends who are tired of standing by their men. There are plenty of clever nods to the 1996 film, including a trip up a window washer's scaffold to console a grieving Jill Scott.

Now streaming at bet.com

Doc worker

Minnesotan Gretchen Carlson continues to prove there's life after Fox News by upping her profile at Lifetime. She'll anchor a documentary immediately following the premiere of the movie "Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter," delving deeper into the cult's inner workings.

7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime

Neal Justin