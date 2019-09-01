Happy hours

Fans of “All in the Family” may grumble about “Archie Bunker’s Place,” but the spinoff did manage to stay on the air long enough to merit this 40-episode tribute featuring guest appearances from Sammy Davis Jr., Don Rickles and Reggie Jackson. Martin Balsam is terrific as Archie’s liberal-leaning business partner.

6 a.m. Antenna TV

Bring it on

Lifetime’s answer to Shark Week is a lineup of movies featuring cheerleaders with far more vicious bites than any creatures under the sea. First up: “The Secret Life of Cheerleaders,” in which a teenager (Savannah May) discovers the squad at her new school has borrowed a playbook from the Gestapo. Denise Richards plays the clueless mother.

7 p.m. Lifetime

Milk money

Agricultural life is less than glamorous in “Farmsteaders,” a new edition of “P.O.V.” that’s the result of filmmaker Shaena Mallett spending four years with the Nolan family in southeast Ohio. But the documentary also makes sure to capture the small pleasures of running an independent dairy farm, so much so that you may end up hoping the couple’s angelic kids follow in their parents’ footsteps.

10 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin