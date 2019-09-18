Prepping for the ball

If you’re not busy laying out your fancy duds for Friday’s theatrical release of the “Downton Abbey” movie, you may want to make an appointment with “Return to Downton Abbey: The Grand Event,” a one-hour trailer disguised as a behind-the-scenes documentary. The special is hosted by “Dancing With the Stars” regular Derek Hough, which makes about as much sense as Meghan Markle presiding over a monster truck rally.

My blue heaven

“Paley Center Salutes ‘The Good Place’ ” showcases the sitcom’s top-notch cast and creator in a panel discussion taped last month. The 30-minute special should be pure heaven for those who already know this is network TV’s smartest comedy and are already mourning the fact that the upcoming fourth season, which launches Sept. 26, will be its last.

Kristen Bell as Eleanor, Ted Danson as Michael, Jameela Jamil as Tahani and D’Arcy Carden as Janet in “The Good Place.”

Happy meals

Director Jon Favreau may be known for big-tent movies like “Iron Man” and “The Lion King,” but his cooking series, “The Chef Show,” is decidedly low-rent. The most ambitious fare in this second season is a visit from Seth Rogen and a trip out to George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch.

