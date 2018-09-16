Not necessarily the news

Michael Che and Colin Jost slip out from behind the "Saturday Night Live" news desk to host the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, a ceremony that gave up its Sunday night slot to avoid being tackled in the ratings by the NFL. "Game of Thrones" will once again be a major player in the dramatic categories, but with "Veep" on hiatus, many of the comedy races are wide open.

Twin Cities Public Television has assembled top-notch documentaries about our state for a new weekly prime-time spotlight called "Minnesota Experience." The series kicks off with "Flour Power," a look at how Minneapolis became the milling capital of the world.

"93Queen" shows that the feminist movement is alive and well in a Brooklyn neighborhood dominated by Hasidic Jews, thanks to Rachel Freier's efforts to establish the first all-female EMT corps in the U.S. Freier, who faces deep resistance from many of the community's men, isn't always the most likable of protagonists, but her shortcomings make her — and this documentary — all the more relatable.

