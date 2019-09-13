Can’t stop loving him

Ken Burns’ 16-hour course on “Country Music” (7 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2) offers a thorough education on the genre but with little time to dive deep on any individual artist. “An Opry Salute to Ray Charles” offers the opportunity to zero in on one legend with performances from Trisha Yearwood, Boyz II Men and Darius Rucker.

2 p.m. Sunday, TPT Life

As good as gold

TCM’s salute to the recently deceased Peter Fonda features only two films — but they’re the ones that matter most. The tribute kicks off with 1997’s “Ulee’s Gold,” which earned the actor an Oscar nomination, and is followed by 1969’s “Easy Rider,” which earned the actor street cred.

7 p.m. Sunday, TCM

Two-man band

“Paul Shaffer Plus One” gives David Letterman’s sidekick a chance to play host. It’s an intimate gig that consists primarily of turning the camera on during Shaffer’s show on Sirius Radio. The astute bandleader is not much of an interviewer, but music fans will enjoy watching him jam with guests like Joe Walsh and Buddy Guy.

7 p.m. Sunday, AXS TV

Neal Justin