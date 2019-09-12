Death in a small town

Plenty of docuseries dig up cold cases, but “Murder in the Bayou” stands out, thanks to the way director Matthew Galkin beautifully frames the victims’ loved ones in the camera shots while coaxing the most painful memories out of them.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Curtain call

“Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage” doesn’t shy away from the fact that the late actor is best known for “The Addams Family,” but you’ll be most impressed by his contributions to the theater, which is well documented with generous clips. His tango scene with Anjelica Huston’s Morticia may have been electric, but the sparks between him and Meryl Streep in their live production of “The Taming of the Shrew” could have burned down Central Park.

9 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Checking out

“Room 104,” the Duplass brothers’ under-the-radar anthology series, wants desperately to be a more gruesome version of “The Twilight Zone.” None of the early episodes in the third season quite measure up, although fans will enjoy the season premiere that hints as to why the lodging, where the spookiness takes place, is a worse destination than the Bates Motel.

10 p.m. Friday, HBO

Burn, baby, burn

Ireland Baldwin gets a chance to get back at her dad in “The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin,” making light of that infamous phone call in which he labeled her a “thoughtless little pig.” Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner and host Sean Hayes also get in their digs.

9 p.m. Sunday, Comedy Central

Neal Justin