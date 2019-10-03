Child’s play

Turns out the G-rated version of Tiffany Haddish is just as entertaining as the R-rated one. As the newest host for “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” the fast-rising comic pulls off the role as the world’s coolest babysitter, especially when she introduces a few of her skeptical co-stars to gal pal Taylor Swift. The premiere episode pays tribute to the original version with Art Linkletter, but there’s no mention of the last incarnation with Bill Cosby. That would spoil all the fun.

7 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Kick from a Rose

A lot has been written about Ruby Rose playing the first openly lesbian superhero in “Batwoman,” but she deserves more attention for her smooth transition into the Justice League. Her first villain, Alice, tries way too hard to pass for Harley Quinn, but Rose’s character keeps her cool throughout, kicking and punching as effectively as anyone else who has ever donned the Batsuit. Welcome to the family.

7 p.m. Sunday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Haddish

Flea circus

“Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrates her three recent Emmy wins by hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Maybe she’ll let musical guest Taylor Swift hold one of her golden statuettes.

10:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11

Secret agent man

Even die-hard fans of “The Blacklist” must have a hard time figuring out who’s zooming who on a series that’s always had too many twists for its own good. What’s not confusing, though, is James Spader’s reliable performance as ex-government agent Raymond Reddington. Even though he spends much of Season 7’s first couple of episodes either in traction or chained to a fence, he’s as slippery — and animated — as ever.

7 p.m. Friday, KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin