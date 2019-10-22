Happy meals

David Chang isn’t as extroverted as the late Anthony Bourdain, which is why it was smart that the chef brought along outgoing celebrities to join him for his new series, “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.” Kate McKinnon turns out to be the ideal companion for a journey to Cambodia that teaches you as much about the country as it does about the “Saturday Night Live” star’s approach to comedy. Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen and Lena Waithe are fellow travelers on other episodes.

Now streaming on Netflix

Tyler’s takeover

Tyler Perry just opened a major new studio in Atlanta, but he’s still finding time to personally create new series. Two, in fact. “The Oval” (8 p.m.) deals with both the upstairs and downstairs of the White House while “Sistas” (9 p.m.) revolves around four women who bond despite coming from different walks of life. The best thing about Perry’s busy schedule is that it makes it harder for him to find time to get back into Madea’s dress.

BET

Shaolin Kung Fu students put on a display in Dengfeng, China, on “Life From Above.’

Here on Earth

The documentary series “Life From Above” promises to use shots from space to give us a new perspective on our planet. But the satellite footage, which is few and far between, isn’t nearly as stunning as the “street level” photography of everything from hippos in Botswana to soccer players under the Northern Lights. Sometimes it’s best to keep your feet on the ground.

9 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin