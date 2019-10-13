Peaceful, easy feelings

The animated series "The Casagrandes," a spinoff of "The Loud House," takes us under the roof of a multigenerational Mexican-American household, where the crisis of the day might revolve around Dad secretly skateboarding or kids losing the leash on their dog-walking service. The stakes are relatively low, but the characters' enthusiasm is high. The likable family moves into its regular 10:30 a.m. Saturday time slot later this week.

12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Star factory

"The X Factor: Celebrity" may originate from England, but it's got plenty of American competitors, including Ricki Lake, former "Glee" star Kevin McHale, singer Olivia Olson and Hayley Hasselhoff, daughter of "Baywatch" hunk David Hasselhoff. A 2006 celebrity edition went so badly that judge Simon Cowell vowed he'd never do it again. Did getting a Hasselhoff on board help change his tune?

7 p.m. AXS TV

Golden Gophers

"Becoming Big League," a new Twin Cities Public Television documentary, looks back on 1960, a pivotal year for Minnesota athletes who made news everywhere from the golf course to the gridiron. Director Daniel Bergin jams in so many accomplishments that the one-hour documentary moves as briskly as an episode of ESPN's "SportsCenter," but the highlight reel was probably intended to encourage fans to dig deeper on their own. Mark Rosen narrates.

9 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin