Campaign trail

The New York City teenagers in “The Candidates” have more than algebra problems for homework when they engage in an as-it-happened simulation of the 2016 presidential campaign. It’s fascinating to watch how seriously the students take their roles, even if most of the diverse student body is too young to vote. The results at the school’s ballot box are as surprising as anything that happened on “Game of Thrones.”

7 p.m., Fuse TV

Under the sea

“Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho returns to the sea for “The Little Mermaid Live!” the latest Broadway adaptation that network executives are banking on to attract family viewing. Queen Latifah, Shaggy and John Stamos are also on board in a production that will incorporate animated sequences and puppetry. The excitement about these live productions has died down in recent years. However, the 1989 original film was key in reviving the Disney animation brand. Let’s see if Ariel can do the same for musical theater on TV.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

The simple life

Minnesota native Barry Plath is so determined to protect his kids from the real world that they’ve made a series about the way he’s raising his family in rural Georgia. “Welcome to Plathville” follows him, his wife, Kim, and their nine children who have grown up without sugar, Justin Bieber music or social media. Life seems pretty hunky-dory — until the older siblings start to get a taste of “luxuries,” like Coca-Cola.

9 p.m., TLC

Neal Justin