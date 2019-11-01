Under the sea

"Moana" star Auli'i Cravalho returns to the sea for "The Little Mermaid Live!" the latest Broadway adaptation that network executives are banking on to attract family viewing. Queen Latifah, Shaggy and John Stamos are also on board in a production that will incorporate animated sequences and puppetry. The 1989 original film was key in reviving the Disney animation brand. Let's see if Ariel can do the same for musical theater on TV.

7 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Broadcast news

Apple TV starts serving a bushel of original programming this weekend, but the streaming service is spending most of its marketing budget on "The Morning Show," a dramedy about a "Today"-show clone rocked by a sexual misconduct scandal. Smart move. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are both brilliant (and bawdy) as two feisty journalists who refuse to be relegated to cooking segments. This show alone is reason enough to seriously consider becoming a subscriber.

Now streaming on Apple TV

Getting personal

"Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby" opens with the late-night comic poking fun at the Twin Cities, which is appropriate since the stand-up special was taped this summer during the inaugural Minneapolis Comedy Festival. What follows is a lighthearted hour that emphasizes the personal over the political, with the comedian sharing anecdotes with the Pantages Theatre crowd about his marriage and fatherhood.

Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

Neal Justin