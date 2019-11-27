Penny for your thoughts

Kaley Cuoco is clearly getting a big bang out of voicing “Harley Quinn” in this ferociously funny animated series about the Joker’s most put-upon girlfriend. Make that ex-girlfriend. Having the antihero declare her independence by swearing up a storm and smashing sexists’ kneecaps with her mighty mallet is guaranteed to drive the Caped Crusader batty. For fans of superhero cartoons layered with dark comedy, the streaming service DC Universe is fast becoming a bargain at $7.99 a month.

Now streaming on DC Universe

Babes in toyland

Santa’s workshop takes a break from churning out gifts to play host to “Top Elf,” a five-part competition series in which seven kids see who can design the best life-size gingerbread houses and reinvent the coolest sleigh. Celebrity judges, including actress Peyton List, help Mr. and Mrs. Kringle select which contestant shoots to the top of the “nice” list.

7 p.m. Friday, Nickelodeon

Everybody knows his name

Kelsey Grammer doesn’t rely on his notes as much as other hosts of “Inside the Actors Studio.” There’s no need when the guest is TV director James Burrows, whose impeccable tastes helped set the stage for his smash sitcom, “Frasier.” Stars from “Friends” and “Cheers” assist Grammer in guiding Burrows down memory lane, which includes an anecdote about bonding with Mary Tyler Moore years before her character Mary Richards made it after all in Minneapolis.

9 p.m. Sunday, Ovation

Merry go ’round

“The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” has an invite list that mirrors the country star’s rebel reputation. It’s unlikely that you’ll find any other holiday party this season that features Camila Cabello rockin’ around the tree, Lana Del Rey promising to be home for Christmas and Zooey Deschanel helping out on a Hawaiian-themed carol. The bash also includes visits from Kendall Jenner and the Radio City Rockettes although, sadly, not at the same time.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Neal Justin