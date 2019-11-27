Down on the farm

TV stations don’t usually turn over prime-time real estate to their local news departments, but the Twin Cities Fox affiliate is making an exception for the holidays. In “The Last Harvest,” reporter Tom Lyden looks at how changes in the economy and climate are challenging Midwest farmers. It’s the kind of long-form, investigative journalism many local news stations across the country have given up on. Thank goodness Fox 9 isn’t one of them.

8 p.m., Fox 9, Ch. 9

Far from heaven

Dennis Quaid stars as a family’s stubborn patriarch who threatens to kill the holiday spirit in “Merry Happy Whatever.” The sitcom threatens to be fairly standard stuff, but creator Tucker Cawley (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and director Pamela Fryman (“How I Met Your Mother”) sprinkle a little tinsel over the shtick. The only thing missing is Dennis’ brother, Randy, popping in as his character from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Now streaming on Netflix

More dark material

Jack Thorne is getting a lot of attention stateside for his adaptation of Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” for HBO, but he is also responsible for the more grounded drama “The Accident,” which looks at how a small British town becomes unglued after local children are killed on a construction site. Sarah Lancashire, best known for her work in “Happy Valley,” is heartbreaking as the hairdresser trying to make sense of it all.

Now streaming on Hulu

Neal Justin