Here you come again

If you're going to create an anthology series inspired by Dolly Parton songs, you'd better be high on tough women and low on sap. "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" gets it half-right. Kathleen Turner makes the case that she should be crowned Queen of the Appalachians, hamming it up as a fortuneteller in an episode inspired by "These Old Bones" while Julianne Hough manages to rock both the acoustic guitar and Daisy Duke shorts in a sympathetic yarn about Jolene. But the dialogue is strictly Tennessee syrup.

Now streaming on Netflix

The fight goes on

In "Ready for War," filmmaker Andrew Renzi spends ample time with U.S. military veterans who were denied citizenship and deported after committing crimes on American soil. No matter where you stand on immigration policies, you'll be rattled by how Mexican drug cartels have recruited these lost souls to lead the charge in an entirely different kind of war. Director David Ayer ("Suicide Squad") and musician Drake are among the executive producers.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Will Ferrell arrives at the Governors Awards on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Old school

Will Ferrell is hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time, a milestone that is almost always marked with guest appearances from previous inductees into the Five-Timers Club. The only other former "SNL" cast members who belong to that exclusive group are Tina Fey, Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. King Princess is the musical guest.

10:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11

What's cooking

"America's Test Kitchen 20th Anniversary Special" feasts on two decades of fan-favorite recipes and cast members' memories. The series has never generated the buzz of "Top Chef" or "Rachael Ray" but it's long been must-see viewing for people who like their food shows served straight up, no filling.

6 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin