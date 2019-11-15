It's just a fantasy

"Dollface," in which a socially awkward web designer (Kat Dennings) readjusts to single life with the help of her impossibly hot gal pals, would be just another journey to Dumpsville if it didn't occasionally divert from the standard itinerary to imagine getting bossed around by Siri, heeding advice from a literal "cat lady" and competing on a game show called "Should She Go Out?" One of the fantasy sequences sends up mindless network sitcoms, which is ironic since Dennings wasted six years on "2 Broke Girls."

Now streaming on Hulu

Therapy session

The best news about the latest season of "Ray Donovan" is that viewers will be seeing more of Alan Alda as the title character's therapist. If anyone can get Liev Schreiber's fixer on the road to redemption, it's Hawkeye Pierce. Note that the series has moved to an earlier time slot.

7 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Color my world

I detested the early days of film colorization, when touched-up footage could look like a kid's water-coloring project. Shows like "America in Color" have forced me to soften my stance. In the new episode that looks back at immigration to our country, the renovation is clean and crisp, presenting black-and-white legends like Albert Einstein and Marlene Dietrich in a whole new light. The Season 3 opener is followed by the series premiere of "Britain in Color."

7 p.m. Sunday, Smithsonian

Neal Justin