Modern stone-age family

Anyone digging for milestones in animation may want to check out the 1963 episode of "The Flintstones" in which Barney and Betty Rubble discover a baby boy on their doorstep, marking the debut of Bamm-Bamm. Keep an eye out for the moment Barney breaks the fourth wall to speak directly to the audience.

5 p.m. MeTV

Fly on the wall

Jeff Goldblum is a much more engaging detective in "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" than he ever was during his short stint on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," emphasizing every one of his delightful quirks as he dives deep into the creation of ice cream, denim and sneakers. His references to "The Godfather Part II" and the Big Bopper may soar over some viewers' heads, but everyone will end up learning more about science than they ever did watching "Jurassic Park."

Now streaming on Disney+

The Chicago way

In "Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago," the star from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "The Goldbergs" warns his audience that he's not going to give a typical stand-up performance. He ain't lying. The engaging comic is more interested in dishing dirt than telling polished jokes, which is good news for anyone who wants to hear how he almost got fired from his hit ABC sitcom.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin