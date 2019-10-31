Broadcast news

Apple TV starts serving a bushel of original programming this weekend, but the streaming service is spending most of its marketing budget on "The Morning Show," a dramedy about a "Today"-show clone rocked by a sexual misconduct scandal. Smart move. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are both brilliant (and bawdy) as two feisty journalists who refuse to be relegated to cooking segments. This show alone is reason enough to seriously consider becoming a subscriber.

Now streaming on Apple TV

Hip to be square

Minnesota native Melissa Peterman is among the celebrities whooping it up on "Nashville Squares," a spinoff of "Hollywood Squares" that does everything to go country but have the contestants sit on hay bales. This new version, hosted by Bob Saget, also includes Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and a house band.

7 p.m. Friday, CMT

Regards to Broadway

Those who missed the live presentation of "42nd Street" earlier this year at St. Paul's Ordway Center can still get in the money. This faithful production, recorded last fall from London's West End, kicks off an enticing month of theatrical offerings on "Great Performances" that include "Kinky Boots," "The King and I," "Red" and "Much Ado About Nothing."

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

The waiting room

"American Son," a TV adaptation of the 2018 play about parents and police trying to track down a missing teen, will shake you, especially if you've grown accustomed to the Kerry Washington that usually kept her cool on "Scandal." Christopher Demos-Brown's script depends largely on confrontation and constant interruptions, which is sort of understandable considering the harrowing circumstances. One can't help but wonder how much these unhinged characters could benefit by a visit from Olivia Pope.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin