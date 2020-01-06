Block party

There are plenty of laughs when Dave Chappelle accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, but the ceremony, taped last year in Washington, D.C., features just as much music as it does punchlines. “Let’s Go Crazy,” in which Morgan Freeman nails the spoken-word intro before handing the baton to the Duke Ellington School of the Arts band, will tickle you purple.

8 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Ear candy

Just when you thought network TV could no longer make us breathless, along comes “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” a wholly original new musical series in which Jane Levy, an actress with the look and pluck of Emma Stone, suddenly finds herself blessed — or cursed — with the ability to hear the tunes rolling around in other people’s heads. The elaborate dance numbers to “I’ve Got the Music in Me” and “I Think I Love You” are sheer delights. So is everything else.

9 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

This time, it’s personal

Dick Wolf seems to be getting sentimental in his old age. The prolific producer who once shied away from giving his characters a personal life, has drifted the other way in his newer police procedurals. The latest, “FBI: Most Wanted,” has the members of a fugitive task force grappling with their emotions, even if they huff after the criminal of the week.

9 p.m. WCCO, Ch. 4

